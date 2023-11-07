RELATED ARTICLES

New MetaStealer malvertising campaigns
Threat Intelligence

New MetaStealer malvertising campaigns

December 19, 2023 - In recent malvertising campaigns, threat actors dropped the MetaStealer information stealer, more or less coinciding with a new version release.

CONTINUE READING 0 Comments
Mr. Cooper logo
News | Personal

Mr. Cooper leaks personal data of 14 million loan and mortgage customers

December 19, 2023 - Loan and mortgage giant Mr. Cooper reported a data breach in which the personal data of 14.7 million homeowners were stolen.

CONTINUE READING 0 Comments
mongoDB logo
News

MongoDB warns customers about data breach after cyberattack

December 18, 2023 - MongoDB has warned customers about a data breach that leaked information about their customers. The incident is under investigation.

CONTINUE READING 0 Comments
Fired by algorithm: The future's here and it's a robot wearing a white collar
Threat Intelligence

PikaBot distributed via malicious search ads

December 15, 2023 - PikaBot, a stealthy malware normally distributed via malspam is now being spread via malicious ads.

CONTINUE READING 0 Comments
Chrome
News | Privacy

Chrome starts the countdown to the end of tracking cookies

December 15, 2023 - Google will soon roll out its Tracking Protection feature to some randomly chosen users in order to prepare for a full deployment.

CONTINUE READING 0 Comments

