This Android vulnerability can break your lock screen in under 60 seconds

A vulnerability in Android devices can allow attackers to gain access to a phone in less than a minute.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-20435, affects certain MediaTek SoCs (System-on-a-Chip) using Trustonic’s TEE (Trusted Execution Environment). That may sound rare, but reportedly that’s about one in four Android phones, mostly cheaper models.

Researchers demonstrated the vulnerability by connecting a vulnerable phone to a laptop over USB, showing how their exploit recovered the handset PIN, decrypted storage, and extracted seed phrases from several software wallets.

You may argue that if an attacker has your phone, you’re already in trouble. Which is true. But the protection you rely on to keep your data safe if your phone is lost or stolen doesn’t help one bit here.

The exploit was able to extract the root keys protecting full‑disk encryption before Android fully boots and then decrypt storage. While full‑disk encryption and lock screen are supposed to be your safety net if the phone is stolen or lost, those layers fail on affected devices.

Is my phone affected?

If you’re not sure whether this vulnerability affects your mobile device, you can look up your phone on a platform like GSMArena or your vendor’s website to see which SoC it uses, then cross‑check with MediaTek’s March Security bulletin under CVE-2026-20435.

MediaTek released a firmware patch that device manufacturers can include in security updates for their phones. So all you can do is make sure you’re fully patched with the latest security update from your manufacturer. Which, depending on the patch gaps and how far along your device is in the EOL cycle, can take anywhere from days to forever.

EOL (End-of-Life) refers to the point in a product’s lifecycle when the manufacturer stops selling, marketing, or providing full support for it.

But obviously the best advice we can give you is to keep a close eye on your phone, so it doesn’t get lost or stolen.

We don’t just report on phone security—we provide it

Cybersecurity risks should never spread beyond a headline. Keep threats off your mobile devices by downloading Malwarebytes for iOS, and Malwarebytes for Android today.